Prince Harry's 'Spare' just became Indigo's fastest-selling non-fiction book ever

Canadian book retailer Indigo announced Thursday that Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has become the fastest-selling non-fiction book in the store’s history.

It sold 40 per cent more copies online on its release day than Indigo’s previous record holder, A Promised Land by Barack Obama. Oshawa, Ontario, led the way in sales, with more books flying off shelves there than anywhere else in Canada.

“Biographies were as popular as ever this past year as we’ve seen Canadians take a particular interest in peeling back the pages on the lives of celebrities, athletes, the royal family, and more,” Rania Husseini, Indigo’s senior vice president of print, said in a news release.

Spare was officially released on January 10 and contains shocking allegations about Harry’s life in the royal family — including an argument between Harry and Prince William that turned violent.

“It all happened so fast. So very fast,” Harry states in his book. “He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

SPARE by Prince Harry. So I am actually reading on my desktop because the script is way too small in hardcover - just had to share that I grabbed my copy @ Indigo Bay & Bloor; second through the door with TV crews on site and rode home and screaming my lungs out. #SPARE #Harry pic.twitter.com/8LW7BaPAlU — Arvin da Brgha (@dreamadept) January 11, 2023

Afterward, Harry claims William told him not to tell Meghan about what happened.

“You mean that you attacked me?” asked Harry.

William allegedly responded, “I didn’t attack you, Harold.”

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have also been making headlines lately for their new Netflix series that details their exit from the royal family. The couple now lives in California with their two children.