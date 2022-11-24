Former baker in Toronto starts up side hustle selling fake cake sculptures that look super real

You've seen cakes that look like super realistic non-edible objects, but have you ever seen a non-edible sculpture that looked like a super realistic cake?

If you haven't, your eyes are in for a treat. It's becoming a bit of a trend right now, and one former baker living in Toronto has become a master of making super real-looking fake cake sculptures for her business Vintage Bakesale.

It was a natural progression for founder Rebecca Ferguson, as she actually never had a sweet tooth in the first place.

"I've been most inspired by Jasmine Archie of Pretty Shitty Cakes," Ferguson tells blogTO. "I'm not sure if she was the first to start doing this sort of thing for people's homes but I love her style."

Vintage Bakesale deals in vintage-inspired fake cake sculptures that are perfect for people who, like Ferguson, don't have much of a sweet tooth but love the look of old-school cakes and wish they could keep them around forever.

Her creations come with thick piping, loads of ruffles, flower details, lustrous cherries and citrous segments, and cheeky sayings piped on top. None of it is edible, but that doesn't mean it doesn't look great on your table at home.

Ferguson is currently a full-time Media Communications student at Humber College and has been taking some time off from working to pursue that. However, she is also planning on going back to her full-time job as a barista and cafe manager in the new year, in addition to continuing with Vintage Bakesale.

"I moved here in 2015 and started working as a barista around the west end of Toronto. I did work in a few bakeries in my early 20s while I was in university. I got my start at the cutest little cafe in Dundas - the town, not the street - called Detour Cafe. That being said, most of my cake decorating skills have been self-taught," says Ferguson.

"I stopped mostly because of the hours. It's a lot of super early mornings. Also, I don't have a sweet tooth at all. I really was into it for the art of dessert presentation and styling so I guess it makes sense why I make things now that you can't even eat."

Ferguson started making fake cakes over the past summer and never intended for the project to turn into a full-on business, but when she posted photos and videos on her Instagram, she started getting custom requests right away. The cakes are made using wall spackle and acrylic paint.

"The process is pretty much identical to decorating a real cake," says Ferguson. "I have endless fun ideas for cakes I want to make, but I think my favourite, most elaborate cake I've made so far is a three-tier disco ball cake with hot red maraschino cherries."

You can pick up fake Vintage Bakesale cakes at Easy Tiger for a cool $120, and Ferguson also makes appearances at local markets. She does custom work almost exclusively, but she's hoping to do Instagram drops in the future for cakes that have already been made.

Ferguson had made edible cakes previously, and sometimes gets requests for real ones, but has to explain everything she's selling right now is fake.

"Never say never, but I can't see myself going back to working in a bakery or pastry kitchen," says Ferguson. "I'm having a lot of fun with what I'm doing now."