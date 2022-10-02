Arts
wychwood library toronto

Toronto library is reopening with a beautiful new interior after years of being closed

Book warms can rejoice, because a beloved and historic neighbourhood library branch is finally opening its doors again after years of renovations. 

The Wychwood Toronto Library branch is located near Bathurst and St Clair Ave W, and was built back in 1916. 

The building is now declared a heritage property, and underwent an extensive renovation process to revamp the building and increase its public service area. 

Wychwood has been keeping people up to date with all the renovations on Twitter, providing an exclusive look at the library's new interior. 

The renovated space includes a new spiral staircase, spacious mezzanine, textured carpets, newly planted trees and garden, and airy study booths. 

Some of the building's old elements are still kept in tact, maintaining a connection to the library's long history and nostalgic feel. 

The renovations also included a re-designed floor layout to provide barrier-free access, an increased quiet study, as well as a lounge and reading space. 

They've also created new outdoor spaces to extend the library beyond the building, and revitalized the streetscape around it. 

Wychwood will reopen to the public starting Monday, Oct. 3. 

Wychwood Library
