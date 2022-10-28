New world premiere from Margaret Atwood coming to Toronto

Everyone knows Margaret Atwood as the famous author who created The Handmaid's Tale which films its tv series right here in Toronto.

MaddAddam is another novel by the Canadian author which is set to make its world premiere in the city.

Award-winning choreographer Wayne McGregor has teamed up with Atwood to create a new ballet triptych of her novel trilogy, Oryx and Crake, The Year of the Flood and MaddAddam.

MADDADDAM follows themes of extinction and invention as well as aspects of activism and Atwood's connection to the Canadian landscape, both in the past and present.

The premise of the ballet follows a small group of people who are left after almost all of humanity is wiped out. The group has to forge a new way of life in what remains of the world, with consequences of greed, misogyny and colonialism on top of the other obstacles they must face.

The new ballet will also feature an original score from contemporary composer Max Ritcher.

MADDADDAM is set to have its world premiere on November 23 and will run until November 30 at the Four Seasons Centre for Performing Arts.

Tickets are priced starting at $45.

If you want the chance to catch Margaret Atwood's newest project, you should be quick as the ballet is only running for one week before it heads off to another city!