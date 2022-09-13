Arts
book sale toronto reference library

Toronto's getting a giant book sale with thousands of rare finds

With a recession going on and added costs of living in a city like Toronto, people need to save all the money they can while still being able to enjoy their hobbies. 

The Treasures Sale at the Toronto Reference Library is back for another year with great deals on thousands of first edition, rare and collectible books.

You can buy donated items and materials from the library's collection and the money raised from those book sales will be used to support library programs and services.

All materials will range from $.50 to $5, with majority of them being priced at $1.

The Treasure Sale runs from Sept. 15 to 17 in the library's Beeton Hall, and there is a $3 cash-only admission fee on Thursday, the first day of the event. Organizers ask attendees to bring their own bag as well as their patience, in case of any lineups.

For more book browsing, the Reference Library also has ongoing book sales that happen during the week called BookEnds. These book sales happen from Wednesday to Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Lead photo by

Nimra Nawaz
