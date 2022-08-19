Arts
This is why there's a bunch of concrete circles next to Toronto's waterfront

If you've strolled past Toronto's waterfront lately, you might've noticed several circle sculptures spralled across HTO Park West.

The mysterious carbon-capturing sculptures are part of an art installation titled "Atmosphere is Always Still Being Made" by interdisciplinary Canadian artist Lisa Hirmer.

The project explores the critical theme of climate change through three temporary installations and performances at the city's waterfront.

This first installation is part of the Toronto Waterfront Artist Residency for 2022 and is meant to offer a space of contemplation around climate change.

The sculptures are said to continuously absorb carbon dioxide, and just by simply breathing in and out, you can impact the installation.

"As your breath joins the air between you and the sculpture, some of the carbon in your exhalation is likely to become part of the sculpture," reads the installation's website.

Over time, the sculpture made from lime concrete, olivine, straw, graphite and charcoal will harden to carbon absorption, and become limestone.

"This means that breath becomes air, which becomes sculpture, which becomes geology - a reminder that we live in exchange with the atmospheric and geologic conditions of this planet," says the website.

You can view the sculptures at HTO Park West starting now until October.

Lead photo by

Waterfront BIA
