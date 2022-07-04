This is the couple behind Toronto's dreamy new photography studio

Rana and Theresa are co-founders of Junto Studio in Toronto, a photography studio and event space near Ossington and Dupont.

The 1,500-square-foot space is a mix of industrial, cozy, vintage and funky vibes. The studio is furnished with colorful neon signs, a cozy couch, intricate rugs, plants, and trendy mirrors.

Rana and Theresa told blogTO they wanted to furnish Junto Studio with a lot of unique decor and styles, so people have options when visiting the space.

"When you come in, we want you to like feel the love, and like kind of feel like you're on vacation or just somewhere completely different," Theresa explained.

Junto Studio has 12-foot-high ceilings and so many decor pieces, you'll feel like you're in five completely different studios.

Co-founder Rana's main job before Junto Studio consisted of running a wedding planning company. In November 2020, Theresa told Rana she wanted to open up a studio after their wedding company had filled their home with mountains of decor and design pieces.

Theresa had the idea to not just open a studio as a space to house their wedding planning pieces, but to also kick start a photography studio and event space business as well.

Although the couple had no prior construction experience or knowledge, they began construction on Junto Studio in 2021.

What was originally an abandoned warehouse with no walls, came to be a vibrant and eclectic event space after Theresa and Rana learned how to paint and use tools.

The couple resorted to YouTube tutorials, as well as help from family and friends in order to learn how to put the space together.

"We’ve learned a lot through this entire process," Rana told blogTO. "It’s brought on so many great things and made us believe in things that we never thought we would believe in ourselves before."

Junto Studio is located at 915 Dupont Street, Unit 202. They're open daily from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. by appointment only.

