floating island art toronto harbour

New floating island complete with interesting critters moves into Toronto harbour

There's something in the water at Toronto's Harbourfront and it's floating. A brand new 25-foot floating island is the latest art addition to Harbour Square, and it's certainly cause for pause.

Named Happy Castaways, the piece features turquoise-coloured plant and animal sculptures like a crocodile, puma and monkeys.

From Quebec-based artist duo Isabelle Demers and Fanny Mesnard, the piece offers reflections on our ecological footprint and urban influence on wildlife.

Happy Castaways marks the third year the harbour has hosted a floating installation, following 2021's Safety Orange Swimmers and 2020's The Peacemaker's Canoe.

The duo has created multiple versions of the island before, with the piece appearing in Quebec and Sweden, though the Toronto version is the first to use these specific animals.

To keep the Toronto vibe going, the duo have also garnished the installation with natural elements found near the harbour, like bark or driftwood.

Head on down to Harbour Square Basin Park to grab a picture of the island before it floats away in September!

Lead photo by

Waterfront BIA
