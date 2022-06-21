Arts
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
16 york sphere

Here's the story behind that adorable GO Train sphere in downtown Toronto

If you spend enough time in downtown Toronto, chances are you've walked by an adorable little sphere adorned with a windshield, lights and distinctive green GO Transit livery stationed at the southwest corner of York St. and Bremner Blvd. 

The futuristic-looking installation, which has been sitting outside the office tower at 16 York St. since November, has puzzled many passersby in the seven months since it was erected. 

But while many have been left wondering what it is, residents — for the most part — seem to agree on one thing: it's undeniably adorable. 

Fortunately, the sphere is actually an art installation project with Cadillac Fairview and the city, and it's here to stay permanently, according to Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins. 

The piece was created by Lars Fisk, an artist specializing in spherical installations such as this one. 

When he was in the process of building it, Aikins said he told her he wanted to reflect on the rail history near the building and, at the same time, pay respects to its neighbour, Union Station. 

Inside the structure is a caboose ball, according to Aikins. 

She called the installation a "delightful surprise" and said, "the art stops people and dogs in their tracks."

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
