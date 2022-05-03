A Toronto venue is still limiting capacity for the rest of the month

Although all capacity limits were lifted in Ontario venues about two months ago, one space is still going to cap the number of people they let in for a little while longer.

Tranzac Club recently announced on social media that they would be continuing to limit their capacity to 75 per cent.

"We're staying to 75 per cent capacity for the same reason that we are continuing to require masking at our venue, to protect our community, visitors, and above all, our staff," Tranzac booking manager Sarah Greene tells blogTO.

The club is known as a community cornerstone that hosts a wide variety of acts in several self-contained spaces within the venue, from live music to poetry and even hypnotists.

They posted an update to social media saying that though they had planned to lift their capacity limits at the end of April, they're actually going to be keeping them in place for a bit longer.

"I was pleasantly surprised by the immediate positive reaction when we shared it on Facebook and Instagram," says Greene. There are positive reactions to the posts, but no comments.

"I think there's mostly buy-in and support from our community on this."

They're also going to continue masking practices, which also is no longer mandated at places like restaurants, bars and clubs.

"Some type of events are trickier than others when it comes to enforcing masking," says Greene. "Capacity hasn't been too bad though."

Tranzac's full policy can be found on their website, and strongly encourages people to wear masks in between bites and sips of food and drink, when they're approaching the bar, and when playing instruments unless they require unmasking. They don't require proof of vaccination for entry.

"The past month has been harrowing in a variety of ways, in particular due to the removal of mask requirements in many indoor spaces and phasing out of vaccine passports as a common check-in practice. The resulting increase in COVID transmission and hospitalizations were reflected in shows at the Tranzac being canceled," Tranzac ED Matthew Fava tells blogTO.

"The Tranzac has a relatively small but dedicated staff team that keeps our operations going. As Sarah mentioned, we want to take every step we can to keep that team safe and by extension keep our doors open to the artistic communities and audiences that call the Tranzac home."

Tranzac works with collaborators that use their space to limit capacity by making adjustments to advanced ticket quantities, modifying the layout of tables and seating, and coordinating their communications with the public.

"We could go further into the fact that a removal of reasonable health precautions is deeply ableist, and ageist, making it harder for some of the most vulnerable members of our communities to safely take part in public activity," says Fava. "Capacity limits and masking might enable some of these folks to visit the Tranzac."

In order to go to full capacity, at minimum Fava says he'd like to see a decline in the number of cases, hospitalizations and patients in intensive care. Tranzac will keep people updated on their policies via their website and social media.