This miniature artist in Toronto can turn anything into tiny works of art

This Toronto artist has a knack for making pint-sized creations, but his passion for art has always been larger than life.

Miniature artist Damien James Webb is a visual arts specialist and model-maker for Little Canada. His work involves creating mini terrains, buildings and scenes for the company.

Webb works in a 1/8- to 1/4-inch scale to create miniature pieces which take anywhere from a day to a month to complete.

Webb's side hustle began after he moved to Nova Scotia and started a night job. He told blogTO he didn't have much of a social life, and that's when he starting building models as a side craft.

"Even working nine-to-five jobs I've always on the side been trying to do art," he said.

Webb worked as a server at a restaurant, did oil changes at a garage, and was even a locksmith's apprentice at one point.

He said lockdowns led him to Toronto, where he started working in theatre and eventually found a job posting for Little Canada.

Webb's fascination with art started from a young age, which is also when he was diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome.

"It's still an affliction that I deal with every single day, and art was an outlet that allowed me to kind of explore my brain," he explained to blogTO.

Eventually, Webb's work got the attention of Gerard Way, lead vocalist of rock band My Chemical Romance, who asked Webb to make a piece for him.

Webb has also made a piece for Adam Savage, former co-host of the Discovery Channel television series "MythBusters."

Want more stories like this? Make sure to subscribe to Side Hustle, blogTO's show about people in Toronto who have pursued their passion as a side project and found success, premiering weekly on Snapchat.