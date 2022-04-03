Outdoor art fairs are coming back to Toronto this year and here's when they're happening
After a brief hiatus, outdoor art fairs in Toronto are coming back this year to shed light on emerging artists all around the city. Spend the day wandering around the different booths of artwork and you might find your next favourite painting to hang up in your home.
Join the conversation Load comments
Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.Submit Your Event
Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .