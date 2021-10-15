Arts
Karen Longwell
Posted 2 hours ago
wilson subway station

TTC station undergoes amazing transformation

Those who travel by TTC may want to take a trip to see a transformation at one of the subway's most neglected stations.

Once the terminus of the Spadina Line, and described as a "giant concrete coffin," Wilson TTC was in need of some love.

And now, a large-scale mural, from internationally-recognized artist Shalak Attack, and STEPS Public Art is being unveiled on Oct. 17 at the station.

wilson subway station

Wilson TTC Station just got a huge mural.

The 1,400 square foot mural called Daily Migration visually echoes the stories of migration shared by community members during multidisciplinary arts workshops facilitated over the last year.

"It is a theme close to my heart as migration has impacted my life story in so many ways, and it has been incredible to share the stories of and connect with so many others who also experience the lifelong questions of identity and belonging," says Shalak, a Canadian-Chilean artist.

wilson subway station

The mural's theme is stories of migration.

The series of murals representing stories of migration were painted with artist mentees including Edan Maxam and Kseniya Tsoy.

"Shalak introduced me to murals 7 years ago and to be able to work alongside her feels like a full circle in my mural-marking journey, particularly as the production team was all women of colour," Maxam says.

wilson subway station

The mural production team was all women of colour.

Tsoy says "as a recent immigrant to Canada, the theme of migration speaks to me. I love culturally-inspired public art and I think representation in the arts matter."

The project reflects STEPS' commitment to cultivating paid opportunities for equity-deserving artists and shared cultural experiences for Canadians, says STEPS' executive director Alexis Kane Speer.

wilson subway station

Shalak Attack is a Canadian-Chilean artist.

Toronto Councillor James Pasternak welcomed the project.

"Public art is a cultural bridge between our diverse communities, and the Year of Public Art is an opportune time to showcase local talent, tell unique stories and transform our public spaces," says Pasternak.

It's hoped that the murals will create a culture space for 17,000 daily visitors.

Wilson subway station

Artist mentees Edan Maxam and Kseniya Tsoy worked on the project.

The public is invited to the unveiling event on Sunday, Oct. 17 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. where there will be speeches and cultural activities led by local artists.

Photos by

May Shi

