indigenous creators toronto

10 Indigenous artists and creators in Toronto you should know

Indigenous artists and creators in Toronto are people you should know not only because they're blowing up right now, but because the contributions of the Indigenous community to our cultural landscape don't always get the shine they deserve. These movers and shakers are changing the game with their inspiring creative work.

Here are some Indigenous artists and creators in Toronto you should know.

Jay Havens

This two-spirit multimedia artist with Haudenosaunee and Scottish Canadian ancestry created a waterfront installation of a massive, glittering, mirrored canoe just this past summer. He also does murals and other types of artwork.

Sage Paul

An urban Denesuliné tskwe artist and designer based in Toronto and a member of English River First Nation, this award-winning leader in the fields of craft and textiles is the artistic director of Indigenous Fashion Week Toronto. She creates costumes for film, TV and theatre and has displayed work at the AGO.

Que Rock

This Anishinaabe rapper, b-boy and graffiti artist is from Nipissing but based in Toronto. He's responsible for some incredible murals around town, including a recently completed 90-foot-long one in the CityPlace area.

Tim Myles

Originally from Newfoundland, this young Mi'kmaw filmmaker and actor moved to Toronto for film school and graduated with honours. He's the recipient of the 2020/2021 imagineNATIVE Mentorship program, which helped developed his debut short film Little Bird that premiered at TIFF.

Warren Steven Scott

Everyone is clamouring for a pair of earrings from this contemporary Indigenous designer, who creates whimsical shapes like "mixed ovoids" and "feathers" inspired by elements like the notion of gathering. Clothing and artwork is also available.

Semiah Smith

This multidisciplinary artist who dances, sings and acts is the daughter of an artist who actually created Toronto's Kaha:wi Dance Theatre. She just recently released a new single called All of this Time and is currently based just outside of Toronto.

Lesley Hampton

Inclusivity is the key to the Indigenous-owned brand named after this Anishinaabe artist and fashion designer. Her clothing company makes tees, dresses and purses and is focused on mental health awareness, body positivity, and representation in media. 

Nanook Gordon

Born in Inuvik in the Northwest Territories and now living in Toronto, this carver, screen printer and actor is deeply involved with organization Toronto Indigenous Harm Reduction and is raising funds for a new gallery and studio for Native Arts Society.

Tyler J Sloane

This two-spirit, non-binary, multidisciplinary artist of Anishinaabe descent emphasizes marginalized voices and mixed-race identity in works that encompass theatre, photography, movement, visual art, performance and installation.

Aria Evans

Artistic director of dance theatre group Political Movement, this multidisciplinary artist creates dance, film and performance works that draw on her experiences as a mixed-race queer person.

Jay Havens

