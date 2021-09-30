10 Indigenous artists and creators in Toronto you should know

Indigenous artists and creators in Toronto are people you should know not only because they're blowing up right now, but because the contributions of the Indigenous community to our cultural landscape don't always get the shine they deserve. These movers and shakers are changing the game with their inspiring creative work.

Here are some Indigenous artists and creators in Toronto you should know.

This two-spirit multimedia artist with Haudenosaunee and Scottish Canadian ancestry created a waterfront installation of a massive, glittering, mirrored canoe just this past summer. He also does murals and other types of artwork.

An urban Denesuliné tskwe artist and designer based in Toronto and a member of English River First Nation, this award-winning leader in the fields of craft and textiles is the artistic director of Indigenous Fashion Week Toronto. She creates costumes for film, TV and theatre and has displayed work at the AGO.

This Anishinaabe rapper, b-boy and graffiti artist is from Nipissing but based in Toronto. He's responsible for some incredible murals around town, including a recently completed 90-foot-long one in the CityPlace area.

Originally from Newfoundland, this young Mi'kmaw filmmaker and actor moved to Toronto for film school and graduated with honours. He's the recipient of the 2020/2021 imagineNATIVE Mentorship program, which helped developed his debut short film Little Bird that premiered at TIFF.

Everyone is clamouring for a pair of earrings from this contemporary Indigenous designer, who creates whimsical shapes like "mixed ovoids" and "feathers" inspired by elements like the notion of gathering. Clothing and artwork is also available.

This multidisciplinary artist who dances, sings and acts is the daughter of an artist who actually created Toronto's Kaha:wi Dance Theatre. She just recently released a new single called All of this Time and is currently based just outside of Toronto.

Inclusivity is the key to the Indigenous-owned brand named after this Anishinaabe artist and fashion designer. Her clothing company makes tees, dresses and purses and is focused on mental health awareness, body positivity, and representation in media.

Born in Inuvik in the Northwest Territories and now living in Toronto, this carver, screen printer and actor is deeply involved with organization Toronto Indigenous Harm Reduction and is raising funds for a new gallery and studio for Native Arts Society.

This two-spirit, non-binary, multidisciplinary artist of Anishinaabe descent emphasizes marginalized voices and mixed-race identity in works that encompass theatre, photography, movement, visual art, performance and installation.

Artistic director of dance theatre group Political Movement, this multidisciplinary artist creates dance, film and performance works that draw on her experiences as a mixed-race queer person.