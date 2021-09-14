Comedy legend Norm Macdonald has died and Canada is shocked

Arts
Norm Macdonald, an icon of Canadian comedy known for his deadpan anti-humour, has reportedly passed away at the age of 61 after a private nine-year battle with cancer.

The Quebec-born comedian cut his teeth on the Ontario comedy club circuit before making it big time, appearing from 1993 through 1998 on Saturday Night Live with a memorable run hosting Weekend Update.

Macdonald also made several appearances in comedy films throughout the 90s, sitcoms in the 2000s, and more recently, hosted a podcast. All the while, Macdonald never made even the slightest attempt to downplay his distinctly Canadian accent for U.S. audiences.

He may be gone, but his style of comedy has left an indelible mark on the next generation of Canadian comedians and the comedy world as a whole.

One familiar voice was fellow Canadian Seth Rogen, who reacted to the news on Twitter.

Another Canadian comedian, Debra DiGiovanni, was among those lucky enough to have worked with Macdonald.

We'll leave you with what (in this writer's opinion) could be Macdonald’s funniest bit, his classic "moth joke," which stunned Conan O'Brien and his audience with its non-punch line.

Lead photo by

therealnormmacdonald

