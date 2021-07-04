Toronto galleries are reopening and one is hosting the city's first NFT art show

Art galleries are starting to reopen their doors again, including LaLa Contemporary which is hosting Toronto's first NFT show.

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) have been gaining more popularity this year and becoming a new way to buy and sell digital art.

NFTs are essentially digital assets that are typically purchased with cryptocurrency.

Artist Mark Bland's collection Fractal Totems & Arrow of Mind features thirteen images that are available in NFT format and the same images will also be available in print in various sizes.

Mark Bland told blogTO that "Fractal math is thought to be the language of the natural world and Totems depict nature with a spiritual level of respect. This series, Fractal Totems explores the relationship between these concepts using abstract and generative digital media techniques."

This collection is Bland's first programmable crypto-art series.

The digital assets at Bland's show can be purchased with the cryptocurrency, Ethereum and the prints can be purchased with either Ethereum or Canadian currency.

The viewing room capacity is 6 guests and there will also be artwork on display outside of the gallery.

The most well-known NFT is by artist Mike Winklemann also known as Beeple, which is composed of 5,000 drawings and sold for $69 million.

NFT's are certainly gaining momentum. Tech company, IBM is using NFTs for their patent as it is a way to keep information and ownership track records secure.

"There is a collectable side to NFTs, you might even buy your next concert ticket on the blockchain," said Bland.

The gallery is currently open on Tuesday to Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and by private appointment by emailing contact@lalacontemporary.com