artwalk toronto

Here's a map for all the public art in downtown Toronto you can view for free

Toronto is known for having some beautiful art hidden throughout the city, but unless you know exactly where to look, a lot of it could be easy to miss.

Thanks to the Toronto Downtown West BIA, it just got a lot easier to find those can't miss public art pieces in at least one part of the city. The BIA collaborated with MASSIVart to create an online artwalk tool that allows users to map out their own trip throughout downtown Toronto.

The tool offers three curated tours of their own, one that highlights colourful art pieces, one that showcases pieces crafted from steel, and one that highlights pieces created by women.

Other features include filtering between artworks and architecture, and a search function that offers a number of reccomendations.

The purpose behind the project was to both raise awareness of Toronto's vibrant art scene, while promoting some of the city's best kept secrets.

Over 70 unique art installations from just this one neighbourhood are featured, and it has many art lovers wondering if the app could one day expand outside downtown Toronto and spread to other neighbourhoods.

