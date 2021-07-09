Clouds with smiley faces will be floating in the sky in Toronto this weekend

Keep your head up this weekend, Happy Clouds will be roaming around the sky in various locations of the city.

As part of the Bentway's Playing in Public exhibit, smiley-face bubble sculptures will be gracing the sky of Toronto from July 10 to July 25.

Keep your eyes on the sky this weekend #AtTheWaterfront between Spadina & Bathurst ☁️



Happy Clouds are moments of joy are a pop-up project by @stuartsemple, presented by @WaterfrontBIA and @thebentway as part of The Bentway's #PlayingInPublic season! https://t.co/hgVI82BneW pic.twitter.com/12aGt1RBV6 — The Waterfront BIA (@WaterfrontBIA) July 8, 2021

The British multidisciplinary artist Stuart Semple, specializes in painting, sculpture, happenings, technology and activism. He is also an ambassador for the mental health charity Mind.

The intention of the art installation is to provide people with a moment of cheer and to remember to be mindful and present.

Director of Marketing at the Waterfront BIA, Katherine Hebb said "The idea behind why we are bringing this exhibit to Toronto is to put smiles on people's faces."

The whole display is outdoors, and safety allows for observation with social distancing in-place and simply aims to make people happy after a hard year.

The exhibit has been on display in London, Dubai, Moscow, Australia and Dubai and will no make its debut in Toronto.

The entire pop-up is eco-friendly as the fleeting Happy Clouds are composed of just helium and water. They are released from a machine every 30 seconds for a few hours at a time then disintegrate into thin air.

The Happy Clouds will appear in various secret locations around the city so keep an eye out!

The moving attraction is supported by the Waterfront BIA, City Place Fort York BIA, Waterfront Toronto and the Waterfront Neighbourhood Centre.