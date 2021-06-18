Arts
Karen Longwell
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
josh brolin tag toronto

Josh Brolin's name keeps appearing all over Toronto

Arts
Karen Longwell
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you have noticed actor Josh Brolin's name written on the side of a bridge or building in Toronto and wondered why, you are not alone.

The Avengers actor's name has been spotted scrawled in spray paint around the city.

In a recent post, one person seemed to appreciate the tribute.

"Thank you to the artist writing "Josh BROLIN" in Toronto public spaces," they said.

Another Toronto resident joked about the possible meaning of the tag.

"uh oh... that tag means we're in the territory of the notorious Josh Brolin Boys," one person posted.

There doesn't seem to be a clear answer as to why the tags are appearing but the phenomenon is strikingly similar to a Val Kilmer graffiti spree back in 2006.

Suddenly black-and-white images of the smiling actor's head started to appear on buildings and doorways in downtown New York, according to a story in the New York Post.

The images, usually in series of five or six, were often complemented by random spray-painted scrawls, or tags, reading simply "Val Kilmer," the story noted.

The Post linked the New York Val Kilmer graffiti back to a 2005 Toronto art exhibit called Mr. Brown vs. Val Kilmer, which featured many, many floating Kilmer heads, and may have spread to New York.

The Val Kilmer floating heads appeared around the city particularly on College Street and Queen Street West, and in 2005, the artists from the exhibit told blogTO "they are two rad dudes just looking to make Toronto more beautiful with inventive work in places where people can see and enjoy it."

So perhaps Josh Brolin is the new Val Kilmer — we may never know for sure — but it is fun to speculate.

Lead photo by

Karen Longwell

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

Josh Brolin's name keeps appearing all over Toronto

Toronto museum is moving its exhibitions outdoors for the summer and it's all totally free

Toronto just got a curbside fortune teller where you can find out your future for free

Someone found a painting by David Bowie in an Ontario thrift store

Toronto man creates elaborate optical illusion to slow traffic on his busy street

Silver Snail is closing Yonge Street store and moving to another Toronto location

Toronto bike lane has just been totally transformed by colourful street art

Toronto arts and cultural centre might be getting a major redesign