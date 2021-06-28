Harry Potter musical announces it's coming back to Toronto

A musical all about Harry Potter is returning to Toronto, and it sure feels magical seeing life come back to our city's stages.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was originally a two-part production, actually the longest running in Broadway history. It's been condensed into a one-part show for its comeback, and will premiere in New York City on Nov. 16, 2021, and in San Francisco on Jan. 11, 2022.

The musical is based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, the play written by Thorne and directed by Tiffany.

"We've been working hard on this new version throughout lockdown and it's been a joyous process of rediscovery," state Thorne and Tiffany.

"It has given us a unique opportunity to look at the play with fresh eyes and we have been inspired by the entire creative team every step of the way."

Set 19 years after Harry, Hermione and Ron have saved the wizarding world, they're joined by a new generation of Hogwarts students on their next adventure.

The show features actual illusions and magic tricks, as well as music and arrangements by pioneer English singer-songwriter Imogen Heap.

The Toronto premiere will begin performances in May 2022 at Ed Mirvish Theatre, and on sale dates for tickets are yet to be announced.