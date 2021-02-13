Arts
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
sculpture toronto

These colourful life-sized figures are a Toronto hospital's best-kept secret

Arts
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Some colourful life-sized sculptures of dancing figures are one of Toronto's best kept art secrets, hidden from view of the street at a local hospital. 

The Max Tanenbaum Sculpture Garden at Bridgepoint Hospital is home to around two dozen sculptures by late local artist Bill Lishman. The artist might be best known for flying with birds in an ultralight plane, inspiring the movie Fly Away Home

sculpture torontoHailing from Durham Region, he was also dyslexic and colour-blind, making these technicolour metal works all the more intriguing. The sculptures were first installed in 2015 as a gift from the Tauba and Solomon Spiro Foundation, and were originally designed in memory of businessman and philanthropist Max Tanenbaum (1909-1983).

sculpture torontoThey can be found in planters leading from the cafeteria terrace to Ambulatory Care and Riverdale Park at the hospital. Their depiction of various movements, poses and activities is intended to be inspiring and life-affirming to the patients at the hospital.

sculpture toronto"This special healing art installation designed by renowned Canadian artist William Lishman expresses the capabilities of the physical form through dance, sport and movement‎," reads an announcement about the installation from Brigepoint.

"The sculptures complement our building and speak to the hope and aspiration we bring to our patients, families and the community."

sculpture toronto

Lishman passed away in December of 2017, but this delightful rainbow of energetic statues memoralizes his eccentric career, even if you have to do some searching to find them.

Lead photo by

Karen Longwell

