Arts
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
AGYU

Toronto is getting a breathtaking new art gallery with work from Andy Warhol

Arts
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
York University is getting a new art gallery that could eventually house the school's current collection, including works from legendary artists like Andy Warhol and Norval Morrisseau. 

The university's Keele Campus has announced that it's expanding its 3,000-square-foot Art Gallery of York University (AGYU) with a new building called the Joan and Martin Goldfarb Gallery.

The design proposal from Hariri Pontarini Architects, which was chosen from several submitted to the online design competition, will be located at the School of Arts, Media, Performance & Design. 

agyu

The AGYU will be expanding with a new art gallery designed by Hariri Pontarini Architects. Photo by Hariri Pontarini via York University. 

The building — which will be named after the Goldfarbs, who gifted $5 million to the gallery in October 2019 — will be home to the university's collection of contemporary and historic art.

Included in the AGYU's current collection of 76 pieces of artwork, donated by the Goldfarbs in the 2000s, are donations of works by Andy Warhol, Norval Morrisseau, and prominent Inuit artists like Kananginak Pootoogook. 

Though AGYU hasn't had any permanently collection works on display up until now, the new building could have space dedicated to the permanent collection. 

Artwork will be viewable to the public over three floors and five separate wings.

The ground level will include an event space with four separate gallery areas and a xeriscape garden, which reduces water waste. 

The original AGYU, which opened in 1988, has been operating at its current location since 2006. Its collection currently includes 1,700 works ranging from prints, paintings, sculptures, films, and more. 

Lead photo by

Hariri Pontarini via York University 

