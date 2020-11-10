Someone just created a huge labyrinth in a Toronto park
If you're in the city and looking for an excuse to get out and do something different, look no further because someone just created a massive labyrinth in Toronto.
Located at Budapest Park on Lake Shore Boulevard, the eight-sided, octagon-shaped labyrinth is enormous in size and contains 22 lanes, according to its creator, HïMY SYeD.
"At 22 lanes, and being an even number of lanes, labyrinth hackers will grasp how hard it was to design. It was brainaching," SYeD told blogTO, adding that the labyrinth is in a wading pool.
22 Lane Octagon Labyrinth— HïMY SYeD 🍥 City of Labyrinths Project (@LabyrinthsDOTca) November 8, 2020
Finally finished painting all outstanding Labyrinth Artwork !
Canada's most complex & largest Labyrinth now completed.
Happy Labyrinth Walking Toronto!https://t.co/iu7jlrcWTX
Budapest Park ~ Sunnyside Beach ~ Toronto
| #Labyrinths🍥#LabyrinthArt🎨 pic.twitter.com/KuHYDjCYUb
SYeD, who was a mayoral candidate in the 2014 Toronto election, began creating the labyrinth back in September of 2019. While he wanted to begin earlier, there was already a painting in the wading pool.
"Finally, the summer of 2017 came and enough of that had faded that unless you knew what it was, you could not recognize it," SYeD said. Since he was living in Vancouver at that time, he couldn't begin work until a couple years later.
22 Lane Octagon Labyrinth— HïMY SYeD 🍥 City of Labyrinths Project (@LabyrinthsDOTca) June 30, 2020
A complete walk is slightly more than One Full Kilometre!
Budapest Park, Sunnyside Beach, Toronto
| #Octagon🛑#Labyrinths🍥#placemakingX
#BudapestPark🇭🇺#parkTO🏞️#TOparks🏞️
#SunnysideBeach🏖️#Toronto🌆#walkTO🚶🏽
#UrbanAcupuncture📍#TacticalUrbanism📐. pic.twitter.com/29prPfYQIw
Besides the lanes, Syed also included what he calls "canvas spaces" that are spread throughout the labyrinth.
22 Lane Octagon Labyrinth— HïMY SYeD 🍥 City of Labyrinths Project (@LabyrinthsDOTca) November 8, 2020
My Labyrinths include canvas spaces for Labyrinth Art or Design Motifs.
In the south Octant towards the Boardwalk
Is this empty rectangle.
This is one of the Canvas Spaces...
Budapest Park ~ Sunnyside Beach ~ Toronto
| #Labyrinths🍥#LabyrinthArt🎨 pic.twitter.com/ZQX69RsSlb
Two canvas spaces, for instance, are filled with a painting of a blue climbable dinosaur and a green climbable dinosaur that's in the park and located near the labyrinth.
"Before I placemake any labyrinth, I must understand it's context. I might identify an ideal labyrinth location, yet I must be mindful of its neighbours," SYeD said.
"The labyrinth artwork extends the labyrinth from within its visual boundary to the world immediately beyond the boundary."
22 Lane Octagon Labyrinth— HïMY SYeD 🍥 City of Labyrinths Project (@LabyrinthsDOTca) November 8, 2020
🦕 🦖
Blue Dinosaur
I painted in the canvas space
Line of sight of nearby climbable Playground Dinosaur . . .
A little kid looked & then called it a Dinosaur !
Yay !
Budapest Park ~ Sunnyside Beach ~ Toronto
| #Labyrinths🍥#LabyrinthArt🎨 pic.twitter.com/8rgDd9n0Cl
Another is filled with a lovely painting of the Humber Bay Arch Bridge which is not too far from Budapest Park and can be seen through the leaves and branches if you are standing inside the labyrinth, SYeD explained.
22 Lane Octagon Labyrinth— HïMY SYeD 🍥 City of Labyrinths Project (@LabyrinthsDOTca) November 8, 2020
Humber Bay Arch Bridge
Seen from above Budapest Park
📸https://t.co/RhPGtusdP0
Budapest Park ~ Sunnyside Beach ~ Toronto
| #Labyrinths🍥#LabyrinthArt🎨#HumberBayArchBridge pic.twitter.com/bThQJt0AGo
Syed also painted the Taijitu/Ying Yang symbol to acknowledge the presence of Toronto's Tibetan community in the Parkdale neighbourhood.
"Parkdale is currently home to the Buddhist Tibetan community of Toronto so the Taijitu/Ying Yang symbol ties into that," SYed said.
22 Lane Octagon Labyrinth— HïMY SYeD 🍥 City of Labyrinths Project (@LabyrinthsDOTca) November 8, 2020
Canvas space in Octant facing Parkdale Neighbourhood,
Currently home to Toronto's Tibetan Community,
I chose to paint Taijitu / Yin-Yang Symbol to acknowledge their presence...
Budapest Park ~ Sunnyside Beach ~ Toronto
| #Labyrinths🍥#LabyrinthArt🎨 pic.twitter.com/JCw1ezoOgW
If you decide to test your luck at the labyrinth, you'll also find a painting of a medicine wheel.
22 Lane Octagon Labyrinth— HïMY SYeD 🍥 City of Labyrinths Project (@LabyrinthsDOTca) November 3, 2020
Yellow added to complete four colour Medicine Wheel.https://t.co/iu7jlrcWTX
Budapest Park ~ Sunnyside Beach ~ Toronto
| #Labyrinths🍥#MedicineWheel pic.twitter.com/FMoi7nI3gK
And a representation of the inukshuk from Inukshuk Park near Ontario Place.
22 Lane Octagon Labyrinth— HïMY SYeD 🍥 City of Labyrinths Project (@LabyrinthsDOTca) November 3, 2020
In the same Octant as my Medicine Wheel motif
I painted in the "Toronto Inukshuk"
Which stands in Inukshuk Park on the other side of nearby Ontario Place.
Budapest Park ~ Sunnyside Beach ~ Toronto
| #Labyrinths🍥#LabyrinthArt #PlacemakingX #Inukshuk pic.twitter.com/w6r65M3Rym
SYeD explained that he painted "Budapest Park" in white lettering to acknowledge the park the labyrinth is in and "Sunnyside" to acknowledge Sunnyside Beach that's nearby.
He also included the words "High Park" which is in a canvas space closest to High Park, "Parkdale" which is in a canvas space facing the Parkdale neighbourhood, and an entire green space to acknowledge the greenery surrounding the labyrinth.
22 Lane Octagon Labyrinth— HïMY SYeD 🍥 City of Labyrinths Project (@LabyrinthsDOTca) November 3, 2020
Completed my Flag of Hungary motif
"🇭🇺 BUDAPEST Park "
+ Lettering inside the Labyrinth.
Complements the " SUNNYSIDE " two Octants over.https://t.co/iu7jlrcWTX
Budapest Park ~ Sunnyside Beach ~ Toronto
| #Labyrinths🍥#LabyrinthArt #PlacemakingX pic.twitter.com/FPvm0FlkaQ
SYeD estimates that the entire project took at least 110 hours to complete, including the time to measure the space in chalk before actually laying down the paint.
Apothem given the length of a side :— HïMY SYeD 🍥 City of Labyrinths Project (@LabyrinthsDOTca) October 3, 2019
apothem = s / 2 tan ( 180 / n )
where :
s is the length of any side
n is the number of sides
tan is the tangent function calculated in degrees
| #Octagon🛑#Labyrinths🍥#placemaking
#SunnysideBeach🏖️#parkTO🏞️ #Toronto🏙️ pic.twitter.com/33WtMcw1RP
This is the latest work in in SYeD's "Toronto City of Labyrinths Project" which has a goal of placemaking "a labyrinth within walking distance of every Torontonian."
