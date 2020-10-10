Arts
Raneem Alozzi
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
french bookstore toronto

French bookstore reopens at new location in Toronto after nearly shutting down for good

Arts
Raneem Alozzi
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

When Lynda Grimmard-Watt returned from her vacation and found out her store space had been leased out, she knew she’d do whatever it took to find it a new spot.

The owner of what seems to be the last standing French bookstore in Toronto, Children’s French Book Corner, shared her previous store with another tenant who had to close their business.

french bookstore torontoGrimmard-Watt was left to find a new tenant to share the space with, or the landlord would find someone to take over the entire lease. The latter happened first.

french bookstore torontoWith 30 days left to vacate, she worked “incredibly hard for the first two weeks” to secure her new location which reopened its doors at 2205 Danforth Ave. on Oct. 6.

french bookstore torontoWith COVID-19 sweeping over the city, many small businesses have been left to fend for themselves as sales have dropped and rent has soared. Business owners have also said the federal relief funding will not be enough to sustain long-term operations.

french bookstore torontoGrimmard-Watt said she posted ads and looked for a space every day, but it was her local Danforth East community that really pulled through for her. 

french bookstore toronto“I was overwhelmed and super touched by the support of the community…They’ve been very critical to finding a place,” she said. “I'm also the only French bookstore in the city and kids and parents want that.”

french bookstore torontoOne positive thing to come out of the relocation and COVID-19 was the knowledge that she had also made a difference in the community, she said—it was something she realized when so many people reached out to help.

french bookstore toronto“The way that parents responded to my cry for help. Finding the support that I got was incredible... And then I made sure I took the time to reply back to them all on Instagram, Messenger, Facebook and on email.”

french bookstore torontoUnlike many others, Grimmard-Watt said she has been lucky. If she hadn’t found a place in time, she would have had to close down as she doesn’t have the capacity to store all her materials. And going online would be difficult as her customers often require guidance for finding the right book.

french bookstore torontoWhen studying French, a child’s reading and comprehension levels may vary, so the parent and child both need to see the content of the book, she said.

french bookstore torontoIn some ways, the Children’s French Book Corner was also saved by the bell.

french bookstore torontoThe hardest-hit subject to get impacted by COVID-19 in the education system is French in English Canada, said Grimmard-Watt.

french bookstore torontoWith some courses cut and few moving online, she said online teaching doesn’t provide the same level of French education as kids are not able to practice or speak much. 

french bookstore torontoShe said parents resorted to her bookstore to help their children progress better in their classes.

french bookstore toronto“This was totally a blessing. This is my passion to have this because I wanted to do something to help with children’s education,” said Grimmard-Watt.

french bookstore toronto“I left my corporate job and I had my kids and I wanted to go back and do something with education. And a French bookshop in an English-speaking city reached that.”

french bookstore toronto

Photos by

Fareen Karim

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

Someone with a bag on their head has been giving away free art in Toronto

French bookstore reopens at new location in Toronto after nearly shutting down for good

Toronto's Princess of Wales Theatre reopening with innovative sound installation

An exhibition all about New York's iconic Studio 54 is coming to Toronto

Toronto's derelict malting silos are now being used for outdoor video screenings

The top 10 tattoo artists in Toronto

Someone made a 3D printed version of the downtown Toronto skyline

Canada's Drag Race winner Priyanka is more than just Toronto's most famous queen