Arts
Amy Carlberg
Posted 25 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
drag show toronto

There's now social distanced drag shows to support frontline workers in Toronto

Weekly curbside drag shows that are social distanced are now a thing in Toronto.

They're now sometimes even led by one of Toronto's most well-known drag queens, Sofonda Cox, as well as other drag queens named Jessica and Hairyetta.

The drag shows have been happening "in North York since March every Friday at 7:30 p.m. for essential workers. Started with hand clapping and has grown to over 120 people coming together," an organizer, Sean Teperman, told blogTO.

Sofonda Cox also gave a portion of donations from the most recent June 5 show to a Black Lives Matter charity.

"This next week will be special because it's her birthday," said Teperman. "We also have drag queens asking us from Niagara Falls if they can come up for a Friday to perform with Jessica."

He says people are really feeling a buildup of energy due to a socially distanced Pride Month. 

Videos show drag queens performing in residential neighbourhoods, socially distanced from spaced-apart crowds. The performances feel similar in nature to other displays of support for workers like parades and banging pots.

Lead photo by

Sean Teperman of  Sofonda Cox and Jessica Perceco

