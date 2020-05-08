Someone in Toronto created an impressive diorama of the TTC

Unless you're one of the essential workers helping to keep Torontonians safe and fed amid the pandemic, chances are good you haven't taken the TTC in quite some time.

That's the case for Reiner Guinasao, a self-proclaimed public transport enthusiast who decided to make an extremely realistic diorama of TTC and GO Transit vehicles.

"Been missing public transit sooo much so I made a miniature diorama starring @TTChelps and @GOtransit," he wrote on Twitter alongside several photos of his creation.

Photos of the work show a variety of Toronto transit vehicles running on tracks and sitting in tunnels, including buses, streetcars, subways and GO trains.

They're extremely lifelike and realistic, and the rear lights on the buses even illuminate like the real thing.

Guinasao wrote on Twitter that he purchased some of the models off the shelf, but he 3D printed, painted and finished the subway cars and CLRV streetcars himself.

The diorama also features miniatures models of transit users waiting for and boarding vehicles, just as the majority of us were doing just three (long) months ago.

"Pretty incredible. We miss you too Reiner. Hope you’re keeping well. We’ll all be here for you when it’s time," wrote Metrolinx senior manager of media Anne Marie Aikins in response to the photos.

Guinasao's post also managed to attract the attention of the TTC Customer Service Twitter account.

"Awesome work, Reiner! All the best," they wrote.

So while transit users of Toronto may not be back to riding the subway daily for a little while longer, at least we can admire this impressively realistic diorama from the comfort of our homes.