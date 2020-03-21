Toronto store lets you buy personalized cards they'll write and mail for you

The Internet has made it easier than ever to move everything online during the COVID-19 pandemic, but with all the technology being used to carry out daily tasks, Luddites in Toronto might be seeking something analog.

Enter Scout, a small business with locations in Roncescalles and Leslieville that will personalize and mail one of their wonderfully quirky cards for you. They swear they'll use their "neatest handwriting."

An online option on their web store now allows customers to purchase a card and stamp so Scout can mail a card of your choice for you within Canada.

They're busy working away at getting up their extensive inventory of cards up online, many of which are artist-designed and all of which go way beyond the average Hallmark greeting.

That said, though they do have cards that are appropriate for birthdays, weddings and the like, there are also cards that feel more specifically appropriate for trying times like these.

So go ahead, fight boredom with a little online shopping, support a small Toronto business, and brighten someone's day the old fashioned way by sending one of these babies out into the world.