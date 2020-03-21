Toronto store lets you buy personalized cards they'll write and mail for you
The Internet has made it easier than ever to move everything online during the COVID-19 pandemic, but with all the technology being used to carry out daily tasks, Luddites in Toronto might be seeking something analog.
Enter Scout, a small business with locations in Roncescalles and Leslieville that will personalize and mail one of their wonderfully quirky cards for you. They swear they'll use their "neatest handwriting."
Hands up if you miss this wall of connection 🙋🏻♀️ Well we have some exciting news! We are now offering a new online option to purchase a card and a stamp online and we can personalize and mail it out (in Canada only) for you 💌We’re working away at getting more inventory online (we have A LOT of cards) so hopefully you can still find that perfect card for that special someone. Just add your card of choice to your cart and in the notes leave the personalized message you’d like us to write out (we promise to use our neatest handwriting). At checkout you’ll see an untracked card option, you can add up to two cards in one order. Once we’ve received your order we’ll write it out, put a stamp on it and mail it directly to the recipient (and don’t worry, there will be no licking of stamps or envelopes in the process😉). We hope receiving a card in the mail might bring some joy to those faces that are having a hard time with self isolation; we’re still celebrating birthdays (sorry March babies ☹️) and so many other special occasions that deserve to be acknowledged! It’s physical isolation not social isolation 💛💛💛 This option doesn’t apply if you need a card mailed to you for later as we will then have to package it up differently which is more costly. Let us know if you have any questions 💛💛💛 . . . #sendmoremail #sendmail #connection #snailmail #physicalisolation #sendlove #sendhope #mail #greetingcards #iheartscout
An online option on their web store now allows customers to purchase a card and stamp so Scout can mail a card of your choice for you within Canada.
They're busy working away at getting up their extensive inventory of cards up online, many of which are artist-designed and all of which go way beyond the average Hallmark greeting.
That said, though they do have cards that are appropriate for birthdays, weddings and the like, there are also cards that feel more specifically appropriate for trying times like these.
So go ahead, fight boredom with a little online shopping, support a small Toronto business, and brighten someone's day the old fashioned way by sending one of these babies out into the world.
