Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Mirvish says they're not cancelling Hamilton or other shows due to coronavirus

Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
An endless string of sports seasons, conferences, and concert tours have been cancelled, but the show must go on, says Mirvish Productions

Canada's most prominent theatre company released an official statement on Thursday evening announcing that their performances will continue to run as scheduled. 

That includes current shows like the smash-hit Hamilton, which is slated to run at the Ed Mirvish Theatre until May 17, Come From Away at the Royal Alexandra Theatre, which still has five months left in its programming, and Us/Them at CAA Theatre. 

"Like everyone, we are closely monitoring the reports of COVID-19. We take our lead from Toronto Public Health (TPH), who are in constant consultation with their federal and provincial counterparts. At this time TPH has stated there is no evidence of community spread in Toronto," says the company.

"However, we are evaluating the situation as it is quickly evolving. Should our performance schedules change we will inform all our patrons on our website and through direct email and/or phone calls." 

Mirvish says that all their venues are undergoing a lengthy cleaning process daily, carpets and upholstered seats are being vacuumed, and hard surface are being disinfected by Quat Plus, an industrial-grade cleaner, by a professional cleaning company. 

The company is quickly coming under fire by people who think that continuing shows in theatres like the Ed Mirvish Theatre, which seats 2,200 people, goes directly against Toronto Public Health recommendations to cancel all mass gatherings of over 1,000 people.

People are now urging Mirvish to suspend shows and figure out a way to honour past ticket sales or provide refunds, like the Broadway shows in New York have done until April 12. 

