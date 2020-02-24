Arts
Amy Carlberg
Posted 42 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
You can buy library books for just 10 cents in Toronto next month

Your opportunity to snag some of the sweetest deals on books in one of Toronto's most Insta-worthy libraries is coming around again.

Next month, the Friends of TPL South Chapter's Annual Clearance Sale will be on for one day only at the Toronto Reference Library

Over 15,000 books, CDs, DVDs and more will be on sale for prices ranging from 10 cents to no more than a dollar. Remember to bring your own bags, and keep your phone charged so you can 'gram the library's swooping curves while you wait in the long line. 

The sale takes place on March 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until they sell out, and all proceeds go to library programs and services. So clear some room on your shelves, Toronto bookworms: it's time for a shopping spree.

Lead photo by

Ronald Quitoriano

