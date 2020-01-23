Arts
Olivia Levesque
Posted 36 minutes ago
obama toronto

Obama just spoke at an event in Toronto with a bunch of special guests

Former President Barack Obama is speaking in Toronto today, and the event has had a few notable guests, including Toronto's own Jessie Reyez. 

The Economic Club of Canada and the Global Institute for Conscious Economics hosted the event at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, where crowds started filling in earlier this morning. 

Before Obama took to the stage, hip hop singer Jessie Reyez performed a few songs, and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau shared some remarks as well.

The event entitled "Future Skills: A Conversation with President Barack Obama" was set to focus on new economic dialogue that promotes equality and inclusion.

The idea of the event was to get as many young voices in the room as possible, so every ticket purchased provided an opportunity for a young leader under 30 to attend. 

Obama sat down with CEO of The Economic Club of Canada and Co- Founder of The Global Institute for Conscious Economics, Rhiannon Rosalind for the keynote conversation.

One Twitter user wrote that when asked his favourite part about Canada, Obama responded by saying how reasonable Canadians are.

People in attendance were estimating that the event hosted a few thousand people today, and it was completly sold out.

Lead photo by

@Francavilla

