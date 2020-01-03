Music
Olivia Levesque
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
coachella 2020 lineup

Coachella lineup thrills Toronto music fans

Music
Olivia Levesque
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It's that time of year where music festival lineups slowly start to get released and bank accounts brace for impact. 

The Coachella lineup for 2020 was just announced and Torontonians might be among those gearing up to hit one of the biggest festivals of the year, especially since some of the city's own made it into the line up this time around.

Jessie Reyez, Daniel Caesar, and PUP are all set to perform during the two-weekend Californian festival this year.

Jessie Reyez posted the line up on Instagram, writing "THE SAME DAY AS FRANK ( YALL KNOW IM A STAN) MAN 2020 I AINT MAD AT U ."

She went on to post a video of her singing in her parents' apartment from 2015, writing " if you're chasing what your passion is I hope you keep goin."

PUP also secured a spot in the line up, performing with the likes of Rage Against the Machine, Run the Jewels, and Charli XCX on April 10 and 17.

The band posted to Twitter on Friday afternoon joking ,"as far as we know, whoever made this decision hasn’t been fired yet."

PUP starts touring with their highly reviewed album, Morbid Stuff, next month.

Daniel Caesar also appears on the the bill for Coachella 2020, and will be playing the festival on April 12 and 19.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement and naturally took to Twitter with their best excited memes.

While she might not be from Toronto, Carly Rae Jepsen is another Canadian to grace the line up.

Here's hoping the Osheaga line up has just as many local and national gems.

Lead photo by

@jessiereyez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Coachella lineup thrills Toronto music fans

Fans are speculating that Camila Cabello is recording in Toronto

Snowy photos show Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello strolling around Toronto

Drake admits to being drunk during his iconic Raptors victory speech

The top 50 live music venues in Toronto

Drake removed Chair Girl from his new video and now her lawyer is upset

Wildflower nightclub is closing down in Toronto for good next week

Drake put Chair Girl in his new music video and Toronto is furious