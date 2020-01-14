Arts
Becky Robertson
Toronto is getting a major exhibition for artist Andy Warhol

If you're more into famous prints of bananas than ridiculously expensive bananas famously duct taped to walls, then you'll want to add the Art Gallery of Ontario's forthcoming Andy Warhol exhibition to your calendar.

The major Toronto exhibition will cover 40 years of the renowned American visual artist's career, also providing insight into the unique socio-political and personal contexts that shaped his work.

Wahol, credited with shepherding the pop art movement that took off in the '60s, is known for his bright, bold, and iconic pieces, including his silkscreen paintings of Marilyn Monroe and Campbell's soup cans.

He was an artist of many talents, also experimenting with film, photography, music, sculpture, art books, live performances and other mediums of artistic creation throughout his lifetime.

The new retrospective is organized by Tate Modern, London in collaboration with the Dallas Museum of Art and the AGO, and will showcase a slew of original works borrowed from personal collections and museums across the world.

Warhol fans will unfortunately have to wait a bit for this unique experience of the artist's life and work, though, as the exhibit doesn't open to the public until March 21, 2021.

