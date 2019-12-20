Arts
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
kyle lowry nutcracker

This is what Kyle Lowry looked like as a Cannon Doll in Toronto

Arts
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

We all know Kyle Lowry kills it on the basketball court, but who knew he'd make a great ballerina too?

Lowry and fellow Raptor Matt Thomas made their ballet debut last night playing the Cannon Dolls in the National Ballet of Canada's rendition of The Nutcracker.

It's a long-standing tradition for local celebrities to step in in this particular role, and Lowry and Thomas certainly leaned in to the opportunity.

"Celebrity walk-on roles are a long-held tradition with Nutcrackers all over the world," according to the National Ballet of Canada's website

"In the National Ballet’s production, the guest roles are Cannon Dolls, colourfully costumed Russian Petrouchka dolls who shoot a cannon into the audience to begin the battle scene in Act I."

Thankfully, the official Toronto Raptors Twitter account posted multiple photos and videos of the basketball players throughout the night. 

Video footage from before Lowry and Thomas went on stage shows the two stretching and fixing their outfits in preparation while referring to the Russian doll costumes as "game day attire."

And photos from the performance prove the two took the roles seriously and went all-out on stage. 

"I am tired I'm exhausted," Lowry can be heard saying in a video of the two players after their performance as they walk into a room filled with applause. 

So while Lowry and Thomas should probably stick to the basketball court, they most definitely gave the performance their all. 

Other special guests set to play the Cannon Dolls this season include Stars lead singer Torquil Campbell, co-founder of WE Marc Kielburger, soprano Measha Brueggergosman, comedian Candy Palmater, author Jesse Thistle, Host of Mary's Kitchen Crush Mary Berg and others.

Lead photo by

Toronto Raptors

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

This is what Kyle Lowry looked like as a Cannon Doll in Toronto

Someone created a map of library branches on TTC routes

Toronto brands quickly post their own version of $120k banana art

More tickets for Hamilton the musical in Toronto have just been released

These were the most popular books at the Toronto Library this year

Richmond Hill just got a new library and the design is astonishing

A huge Winnie-the-Pooh exhibition is coming to Toronto

Toronto man's tattoo of Baby Yoda drinking White Claw is breaking the internet