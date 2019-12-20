This is what Kyle Lowry looked like as a Cannon Doll in Toronto

We all know Kyle Lowry kills it on the basketball court, but who knew he'd make a great ballerina too?

Lowry and fellow Raptor Matt Thomas made their ballet debut last night playing the Cannon Dolls in the National Ballet of Canada's rendition of The Nutcracker.

It's a long-standing tradition for local celebrities to step in in this particular role, and Lowry and Thomas certainly leaned in to the opportunity.

"Celebrity walk-on roles are a long-held tradition with Nutcrackers all over the world," according to the National Ballet of Canada's website.

"In the National Ballet’s production, the guest roles are Cannon Dolls, colourfully costumed Russian Petrouchka dolls who shoot a cannon into the audience to begin the battle scene in Act I."

Thankfully, the official Toronto Raptors Twitter account posted multiple photos and videos of the basketball players throughout the night.

Video footage from before Lowry and Thomas went on stage shows the two stretching and fixing their outfits in preparation while referring to the Russian doll costumes as "game day attire."

And photos from the performance prove the two took the roles seriously and went all-out on stage.

"I am tired I'm exhausted," Lowry can be heard saying in a video of the two players after their performance as they walk into a room filled with applause.

So while Lowry and Thomas should probably stick to the basketball court, they most definitely gave the performance their all.

Other special guests set to play the Cannon Dolls this season include Stars lead singer Torquil Campbell, co-founder of WE Marc Kielburger, soprano Measha Brueggergosman, comedian Candy Palmater, author Jesse Thistle, Host of Mary's Kitchen Crush Mary Berg and others.