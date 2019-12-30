Arts
rupi kaur

Rupi Kaur was named writer of the decade and people are mad

Rupi Kaur, a Toronto based poet and a pioneer of the Instapoetry forefront, was named Writer of the Decade by The New Republic this month. 

Kaur rose to fame only half way through the decade, but she's been chipping away at her work for the last ten years, getting her start in basements of community centres and cafes.

Her new title of "writer of the decade" comes after her debut book Milk and Honey sold over 2.5 million copies worldwide and spent more than a year on The New York Times' Best Seller list. But that's not why she was given the title of best writer of the decade .

The New Republic points to her connection to her audience, and the way in which she's utilized social media to adapt to new ways people are consuming poetry and writing. 

But for some, Kaur receiving the title of Writer of the Decade is a complete missed connection.

Even though the title was given to Kaur on Decemeber 23rd, many people chose to take to social media to say how they really feel about the decision on Monday.

While some took shots at her form, others say it comes down to the content of her writing.

But not all feel that way. Many people came out in droves to defend the popular poet.

One Twitter user pointed out how her Kaur's work has made an impact when it comes to accessibility and literature. 

Kaur has yet to make reference to The New Republic article, but has spent time on social media writing about what the last decade has meant to her.

