Someone created a map of library branches on TTC routes

Have you ever wanted to see a map of every single Toronto Public Library branch within 500 metres of a TTC line? Regardless of whether or not your answer is "yes," now you can.

Reddit user prettydisposable created the intricate map and posted it on the platform earlier this week.

The map is incredibly confusing at first glance, but thankfully its creator posted an explanation of how to read it effectively.

"Library locations are designated with three-letter abbreviations, with full branch names in the legend along with hours, size, and computer facilities," the Reddit user explained.

"Blue colouring indicates direct positioning on a TTC line, with orange indicating otherwise. Bus and streetcar line numbers are placed next to the branches they serve."

Reddit user prettydisposable also explained that it's important to point out the information not included on the map, including the fact it isn't a road map and doesn't include certain road bends that don't help with linking libraries to transit lines.

The explanation of the map also specifies that all the libraries are on it, regardless of their current renovation status.

"Only regular TTC lines and line branches are represented here," the user added, explaining that seasonal routes as well as routes that don't serve the full TPL library branch schedule were left out.

"Aside from subway stations, TTC terminals that serve as an end point for 2 or more routes (e.g. Renforth Station, Exhibition Loop, Bingham Loop) are labelled," the explanation states.

"Terminal points for buses and streetcars are indicated by black text on the route number label close to said point."

The map divides the city into four zones: Etobicoke (west of the Humber River), Scarborough (east of Victoria Park), Central Toronto (everything near St. Clair Ave and south of it) and Northern Toronto (everything else, the quadrilateral bounded by Steeles on the north, Vic Park on the east, St. Clair on the south, and Humber on the west).

The sizes of libraries are also indicated on the map, with the smallest libraries (less than 40 seats and less than 10 computers) labelled with a "0."

Branches labelled with a "2" are large non-reference libraries with more than 100 seats and more than 20 computers.

The explanation states that most branches fall somewhere in between and are labelled with a "1."

"What I hope to really illustrate with this map is the sheer amount of routes on the TTC," the user explained.

"As an example, the Malvern branch is served by three bus routes, with only a little bit of walking needed. There are ways to get around when certain routes go down."