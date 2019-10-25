This is what Toronto's new Dr. Seuss exhibition looks like

The Dr. Seuss Experience makes its world premiere this weekend at Square One in Mississauga.

Referencing books from The Lorax to How the Grinch Stole Christmas, the exhibit is formulated like many "immersive experiences" made up of several rooms featuring interactive elements and loads of opportunities for selfies.

Immediately upon entry, you'll encounter a maze inspired by Oh, The Places You'll Go! made up thousands of balloons.

One room based on There's a Wocket in My Pocket! calls out audible clues indicating where to search for animatronic surprises based on the rhymes in the book.

Search throughout closets, bookcases, shelves, pots, sinks and baskets to find them all. Don't forget to take a selfie with the Bofa on the Sofa before you leave. In a Grinch-themed room lit with Christmas-y twinkly lights, visitors can fish for presents carnival-style. A room full of Sneetches is mirrored to create an infinity effect. Visit the Circus McGurkus, where you can take a ride on an actual indoor carousel.

There are also lots of fun props in this room to pose with.

The Horton Hears a Who room is filled with fuzzy "clovers" that also have an audible element if you listen carefully.

Characters like The Cat in the Hat and Thing 1 and Thing 2 will also be roaming around.

An extra-interactive room is inspired by the part in Did I Ever Tell You How Lucky You Are? where Herbie Hart takes his Throm-dim-bu-lator apart.

Here you can send fuzzy little balls flying through a wacky vacuum tube, or send plastic bubbles floating on streams of air. Try to fix the broken Throm-dim-bu-lator. Or, you know, just pose with it for another photo.

In a room inspired by The Cat in the Hat, tidy up all the objects, but don't worry, they won't stay that way for long: the boxes you've sorted them into will soon send everything flying again.

This area also features an animatronic, talking Cat in the Hat that uses AI technology to actually answer questions from visitors in real time. Pay the Onceler, or not, and either enter into a lush pink room filled with Truffula trees... ...or, enter a sadder spot where the trees have all been cut down like in the book The Lorax.

The Dr. Seuss Experience is on from October 26 until January 5, and tickets are already starting to sell out.

