Arts
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
dr seuss toronto

This is what Toronto's new Dr. Seuss exhibition looks like

The Dr. Seuss Experience makes its world premiere this weekend at Square One in Mississauga.

Referencing books from The Lorax to How the Grinch Stole Christmas, the exhibit is formulated like many "immersive experiences" made up of several rooms featuring interactive elements and loads of opportunities for selfies.

dr seuss torontoImmediately upon entry, you'll encounter a maze inspired by Oh, The Places You'll Go! made up thousands of balloons.

dr seuss torontoOne room based on There's a Wocket in My Pocket! calls out audible clues indicating where to search for animatronic surprises based on the rhymes in the book.

dr seuss torontoSearch throughout closets, bookcases, shelves, pots, sinks and baskets to find them all.dr seuss torontoDon't forget to take a selfie with the Bofa on the Sofa before you leave.dr seuss torontoIn a Grinch-themed room lit with Christmas-y twinkly lights, visitors can fish for presents carnival-style.dr seuss torontoA room full of Sneetches is mirrored to create an infinity effect.dr seuss torontoVisit the Circus McGurkus, where you can take a ride on an actual indoor carousel.

dr seuss torontoThere are also lots of fun props in this room to pose with.
dr seuss torontoThe Horton Hears a Who room is filled with fuzzy "clovers" that also have an audible element if you listen carefully.
dr seuss torontoCharacters like The Cat in the Hat and Thing 1 and Thing 2 will also be roaming around.

dr seuss toronto

An extra-interactive room is inspired by the part in Did I Ever Tell You How Lucky You Are? where Herbie Hart takes his Throm-dim-bu-lator apart.

dr seuss torontoHere you can send fuzzy little balls flying through a wacky vacuum tube, or send plastic bubbles floating on streams of air.dr seuss torontoTry to fix the broken Throm-dim-bu-lator. Or, you know, just pose with it for another photo.
dr seuss torontoIn a room inspired by The Cat in the Hat, tidy up all the objects, but don't worry, they won't stay that way for long: the boxes you've sorted them into will soon send everything flying again.
dr seuss torontoThis area also features an animatronic, talking Cat in the Hat that uses AI technology to actually answer questions from visitors in real time.dr seuss torontoPay the Onceler, or not, and either enter into a lush pink room filled with Truffula trees...dr seuss toronto...or, enter a sadder spot where the trees have all been cut down like in the book The Lorax.

The Dr. Seuss Experience is on from October 26 until January 5, and tickets are already starting to sell out.
dr seuss toronto

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

