Arts
Mira Miller
Posted 2 hours ago
handmaids tale wedding

There was a Handmaid's Tale-themed wedding near Toronto and people are confused

If you've seen even just the trailer for The Handmaid's Tale, you know it's the story of a dark, dystopian world where the majority of citizens — women in particular — have had their rights taken away. 

And if you ask me, there's nothing even remotely romantic about it, but apparently a couple from Cambridge disagrees. 

Wedding photography company Van Daele & Russell posted a photo from the couple's Handmaid's Tale-themed wedding photo shoot on Facebook yesterday, and it's since gone viral. 

Comments on the photo show most people are deeply confused by their decision, and some are wondering if they've ever actually seen the show.

"Ah yes, the romance only a totalitarian misogynistic regime can bring...," one Facebook user commented. 

"They missed the complete point of that whole entire show... Just saying..," another wrote.

The post has now gone viral on Twitter as well, and it already has over 1,200 retweets and 6,200 likes. 

Unsurprisingly, people on Twitter are just as confused — and horrified  — as those on Facebook.

Many are pointing out the cringyness of highlighting the hanging wall, and others are saying the photo perfectly encapsulates "white feminism."

Following the mass circulation of the photo, the photography company is now saying the point of the photo was to create outrage and get people talking. 

They're now writing the same, lengthy response on the majority of the comments: "Mission: accomplished! Everyone is talking about this issue now, rather than binging on a television series or book and then not doing ANYTHING about what they’re SO worked up over…"

And while some are relieved, others aren't buying it. 

"You're backpedaling. The people aren't buying it. We aren't that stupid. Whatever your original motive, it failed on a grand, very public scale," one Facebook commentor wrote.

Some Cambridge-native Twitter users are also saying this is actually not out of the ordinary for couples who get married at Cambridge Mill. 

But regardless of what the inital intention of the photoshoot was, the public consensus seems to be that it was a tasteless, tone deaf and altogether terrible decision. 

Lead photo by

Van Daele & Russell 

