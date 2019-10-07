Vote for your favourite photo of Nuit Blanche Toronto 2019
Nuit Blanche has come and gone for another year, and now we're left to gawk over the epic photos from the all-night art event.
Once again, we partnered with the City of Toronto on the official photo challenge. Hundreds of people emailed and tagged their photos with #blogTOnbTO, out of which ten images were chosen for a final showdown.
Vote for your favourite photo here.
1. Photo by @mahddness.
2. Photo by @farhiyameows.
3. Photo by @karlal._.l.
4. Photo by @kingtam3154.
5. Photo by @modusa27.
6. Photo by @rajanikamath.
7. Photo by @batsynatsy.
8. Photo by @jy520cc.
9. Photo by Myles Herod.
10. Photo by Ambipath.
Voting in the poll ends at 11:59 p.m. on October 13, 2019.
