Matt Galloway is leaving CBC Toronto's Metro Morning

The best friend you've never met is saying goodbye to the people of Toronto this December after nearly 10 years of waking up in the wee morning hours to inform, entertain and delight the public.

Yes, Matt Galloway is leaving Metro Morning.

Fortunately for fans of the 48-year-old radio personality (and prolific tweeter), he's not leaving radio, or the CBC.

Galloway will instead pick up where Anna Maria Tremonti left off as host of CBC's The Current, a current affairs show that airs directly after Metro Morning around 8:30 a.m.

Still early, for sure, but slightly more reasonable for the longtime Toronto resident in terms of a wake up time.

"I've been getting out of bed at 3:00 in the morning to hop on my bike and greet Toronto listeners on the airwaves for the last decade," he said in a release from CBC published Thursday.

"I'm looking forward to being part of the big stories in Canada today, and diving into the international topics that I'm always curious about."

Does Toronto love Matt Galloway? Look at this, taken just now. pic.twitter.com/1lfnJhjnlo — Fern Hill (@fernhilldammit) October 24, 2019

Fans of Galloway's morning show work are bummed to hear that he's leaving, but many are nonetheless happy for him to have a new challenge to tackle.

"Gonna miss his voice at 5:30 each morning but boy, if there's ever someone who has earned the right to sleep in a bit later, it's Matt Galloway," wrote one on Twitter today.

"Poo," wrote another. "It was bound to happen because he's so good, but Metro Morning is losing Matt Galloway. Happily, though, he's going to The Current."

Will miss you on @metromorning @mattgallowaycbc ...but I love ⁦@TheCurrentCBC⁩ so looking fwd to hearing your voice there. You are my favourite part of #CBCradio. Wishing you all the best! ❤️



Matt Galloway announced as new host of The Currenthttps://t.co/VKGcCScIgW pic.twitter.com/LfnbdIZcXw — Amy Watson (@amyjw83) October 24, 2019

Galloway's last day at Metro Morning will be on December 6, which coincides with his hosting CBC's annual holiday fundraiser.

He'll take over for The Current's interim host, Laura Lynch, on January 6, 2020, at which point all of Canada will get to learn why he's won all the hearts in Toronto.