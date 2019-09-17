Toronto is getting a major exhibition featuring one of the greatest artists of all time

Get excited art lovers, because a major exhibition on Pablo Picasso’s Blue Period is coming to the Art Gallery of Ontario.

Picasso: Painting the Blue Period will run from June 27 to September 20, 2020 and it'll pay tribute to the period between 1901 and 1904 when Picasso's paintings were overwhelmingly blue and green.

In 1964 people were *very* excited to see the first-ever Canadian retrospective of Pablo Picasso’s work. We are thrilled to announce that Picasso is coming back, with Picasso: Painting the Blue Period, from June 27 to Sept. 20, 2020! #PicassoAGO https://t.co/fMaMzKI1xl pic.twitter.com/IUUQHvVqM1 — Art Gallery of Ontario (@agotoronto) September 17, 2019

It's considered one of the most celebrated episodes of the artist’s career, and of 20th century modernism.

The exhibition will include approximately 65 works from the Spanish artist, as well as a small selection of works from other artists who worked alongside Picasso.

It'll be curated by Dr. Susan Behrends Frank of The Phillips Collection and Kenneth Brummel, the AGO’s Associate Curator of Modern Art.

This will be the first exhibition on Picasso’s Blue Period to be mounted in Canada, and the first time a major Picasso show was organized or co-organized by a Canadian institution since 1964.