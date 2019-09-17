Arts
picasso toronto

Toronto is getting a major exhibition featuring one of the greatest artists of all time

Get excited art lovers, because a major exhibition on Pablo Picasso’s Blue Period is coming to the Art Gallery of Ontario

Picasso: Painting the Blue Period will run from June 27 to September 20, 2020 and it'll pay tribute to the period between 1901 and 1904 when Picasso's paintings were overwhelmingly blue and green. 

It's considered one of the most celebrated episodes of the artist’s career, and of 20th century modernism

The exhibition will include approximately 65 works from the Spanish artist, as well as a small selection of works from other artists who worked alongside Picasso. 

It'll be curated by Dr. Susan Behrends Frank of The Phillips Collection and Kenneth Brummel, the AGO’s Associate Curator of Modern Art. 

This will be the first exhibition on Picasso’s Blue Period to be mounted in Canada, and the first time a major Picasso show was organized or co-organized by a Canadian institution since 1964. 

Lead photo by

Jason Cook

