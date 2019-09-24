Arts
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
soulpepper theatre

A Toronto theatre company is offering free tickets to anyone under 25

Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Quality entertainment usually doesn't come cheap in Toronto, but one theatre company is doing everything possible to be more accessible (and affordable) for young people. 

Soulpepper Theatre Company, a non-profit theatre company based in the Distillery District, just announced their new FREE 25 & UNDER program. 

Starting in January 2020, Soulpepper will offer two free tickets to all same-day mainstage and concert performances for those aged 25 and younger. 

Tickets will be available starting at 8 a.m. until 90 minutes before the performance, and they must be booked online. 

And the best part may just be that as long as the pair of tickets is claimed by someone 25 or under, the second ticket can be given to someone of any age. 

This isn't the only change Soulpepper is making this upcoming season. 

The theatre company was embroiled in an ugly scandal not too long ago, when co-founder and artistic director Albert Schultz was accused of sexual harassment. 

Schultz stepped down from his responsibilities in January of 2018 and the company searched for new leadership. 

Now, new artistic director Weyni Mengesha is leading the theatre company in a new direction. 

On top of the FREE 25 & UNDER program, Soulpepper also just announced they'll be relaunching their training program, which had been halted amid the allegations. 

The non-profit is now in search of new actors, designers, directors, and playwrights to join the Soulpepper Academy come next fall. 

Lead photo by

Soulpepper Theatre Company

