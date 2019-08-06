Arts
Mira Miller
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
sunflowers toronto

This sunflower wall is Toronto's favourite new selfie spot

Arts
Mira Miller
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Distillery District has no shortage of spots to take great photos. The cobble-stone streets, brick buildings, art installations and love locks always make for great photo ops.

But now you can add another spot to your list, because the area has a wall adorned with sunflowers for Toronto to pose in front of. 

The floral installation near Flipside Donuts is bright and cheery, and makes for the perfect summer Insta snap. 

It's no secret that we never miss out on an opportunity for great Instagram content, so it only makes sense that photos in front of the wall are popping up all over. 

Throughout the summer, the Distillery District is often full of flowers, art and other aesthetically-pleasing displays, so a bright yellow sunflower wall seems only fitting for one of the cutest areas in Toronto. 

Lead photo by

tess goulding

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

This sunflower wall is Toronto's favourite new selfie spot

Someone is taking photos of a little red bear all over Toronto

Someone in Toronto is making art out of local coffee cups

Someone in Toronto just created an optical illusion out of a traffic signal box

You'll soon be able to buy library books for just 10 cents in Toronto

A giant turtle sculpture was just unveiled next to the Toronto sign

Toronto building is now filled with smiling clouds

Toronto's own Lilly Singh announces premiere date for her new NBC show