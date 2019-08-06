This sunflower wall is Toronto's favourite new selfie spot

The Distillery District has no shortage of spots to take great photos. The cobble-stone streets, brick buildings, art installations and love locks always make for great photo ops.

But now you can add another spot to your list, because the area has a wall adorned with sunflowers for Toronto to pose in front of.

The floral installation near Flipside Donuts is bright and cheery, and makes for the perfect summer Insta snap.

It's no secret that we never miss out on an opportunity for great Instagram content, so it only makes sense that photos in front of the wall are popping up all over.

Throughout the summer, the Distillery District is often full of flowers, art and other aesthetically-pleasing displays, so a bright yellow sunflower wall seems only fitting for one of the cutest areas in Toronto.