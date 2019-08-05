Someone is taking photos of a little red bear all over Toronto

When Adrienn Szkok was four years old and living in Hungary, her uncle gave her a little red stuffed bear.

She grew an immediate attachment to the toy, taking it everywhere she went and snapping pictures of it along the way.

"I would take LRB everywhere I travelled. Even when I was in the hospital I would take pictures of it in various places," Szkok said.

Decades later, Szkok was living in Toronto when she wanted to start an Instagram account. But she didn't always want to pose for photos.

Instead, she began taking photos of her trusty pal, the little red bear, all across the city.

Her instagram account, @ships.in.the.night, now has upwards of 500 photos of the little red bear in a variety of destinations, each one with the hashtag #LittleRedBear.

While many of them are in Toronto, there are also lots of photos of the little red bear travelling all over the world.

Szkok recently decided to write a children's book about the bear's travels, focusing mainly on the time it has spent in Portugal.

Even so, Szkok says the bear's home is Toronto.

"Toronto has such amazing places and so many events happening, especially in the warmer weather, and the bear definitely spends a lot more time in the city than anywhere else," she said.

She said taking photos of the bear gives her a reason to constantly go out and discover what new things the city has to offer.