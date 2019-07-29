Arts
Hannah Alberga
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
turtle sculpture toronto

A giant turtle sculpture was just unveiled next to the Toronto sign

Arts
Hannah Alberga
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

A massive turtle sculpture was revealed at Nathan Phillips Square today, but this is just a Styrofoam model of the real monument.

In 2022, a 10-ton limestone sculpture of the turtle will be permanently placed at the southwest corner of the square between City Hall and Osgoode Hall.

The carving is of a turtle climbing on top of a boulder, which represents conquering struggle in honour of the Indian Residential School Survivor Legacy project.

“It’s basically overcoming and taking its place in society,” Anishinaabe sculptor Solomon King said.

King began the limestone turtle last June and it took him about 10 months, working 30 hours a week, to complete it. The final product will be six feet tall, six feet wide and nine feet long.

King is an OCAD alumnus who lived in Toronto for 25 years until recently moving to Barrie.

This turtle is part of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's mission to create highly visible monuments that commemorate residential school survivors and those who did not survive in each major city in the country.

Lead photo by

Hannah Alberga

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

A giant turtle sculpture was just unveiled next to the Toronto sign

Toronto building is now filled with smiling clouds

Toronto's own Lilly Singh announces premiere date for her new NBC show

Toronto basketball court transformed into giant street art

The 10 most Instagrammable murals in Toronto

Toronto museum recreating underground nightlife scene in now-gentrified neighbourhood

Mysterious orange figures spotted floating next to Toronto's waterfront

Second City Toronto is getting replaced by a condo development