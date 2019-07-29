A giant turtle sculpture was just unveiled next to the Toronto sign

A massive turtle sculpture was revealed at Nathan Phillips Square today, but this is just a Styrofoam model of the real monument.

In 2022, a 10-ton limestone sculpture of the turtle will be permanently placed at the southwest corner of the square between City Hall and Osgoode Hall.

Artist Solomon King reveals a full-size model of the Indigenous restoration of Identity sculpture which will be placed at Nathan Phillips Square @TOCouncilFire pic.twitter.com/0zsDhzyyvR — Mike Layton (@m_layton) July 29, 2019

The carving is of a turtle climbing on top of a boulder, which represents conquering struggle in honour of the Indian Residential School Survivor Legacy project.

“It’s basically overcoming and taking its place in society,” Anishinaabe sculptor Solomon King said.

King began the limestone turtle last June and it took him about 10 months, working 30 hours a week, to complete it. The final product will be six feet tall, six feet wide and nine feet long.

@_ONWA_ The unveiling of the scale model Turtle statue designed by Indigenous artist Solomon King that will be built at Toronto's Nathan Phillips Square in honour of Indian Residential School Survivors (IRSS) at the opening day of the IRSS Legacy Celebration pic.twitter.com/FtYowYNQZN — Ontario Native Women's Association (@_ONWA_) October 9, 2018

King is an OCAD alumnus who lived in Toronto for 25 years until recently moving to Barrie.

This turtle is part of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's mission to create highly visible monuments that commemorate residential school survivors and those who did not survive in each major city in the country.