Toronto's own Lilly Singh announces premiere date for her new NBC show

Craving a bit more IISuperwomanII in your day?

Scarborough-born superstar Lilly Singh just announced the premier date of her forthcoming late night talk show on NBC.

Singh, who's gone from YouTube comedian to entrepreneur, actor and pop culture icon over the past 10 years, will be taking over the time slot currently held by the program Last Call with Carson Daly with her own unique blend of interviews, pre-taped comedy sketches and more.

Called A Little Late with Lilly Singh, the new show will premiere on September 16 at 1:35 a.m. on NBC in the U.S. and on Global in Canada.

Singh, 30, will be the first woman to host such a program on one of America's Big 4 networks, and the first woman of colour in history with her own late night show.

"Tell a stranger, tag a friend, send a raven, write to your pen pal, dm your side ting, repost this pic, get it tatted, message your bae, send your coworkers a cal invite and tell your mother so she can tell your aunty who will tell her neighbour and hopefully create a circle of positive gossip for once," wrote the soon-to-be talk show host on Instagram when announcing the premiere date on Thursday.

"Take that aunty!" she concluded. "I didn't just wear a short skirt... I have my own show."