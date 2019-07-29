Toronto building is now filled with smiling clouds

Toronto's latest art installation might consist of clouds, but it'll still brighten your day.

The Allen Lambert Galleria at Brookfield Place now has an installation of four large-scale inflatable smiling clouds hanging from the ceiling called Into the Clouds, created by the Los Angeles-based art collective FriendsWithYou.

"FriendsWithYou is the fine art collaborative of Samuel Borkson and Arturo Sandoval III, working collectively since 2002 with the sole purpose of spreading the positive message of Magic, Luck, and Friendship," the collective's website states.

The cloud is a recurring theme in all of their works, and is described as "a symbol with the power to transcend the viewer to a relaxed and joyous state, revealing that everything in our world has a soul and a purpose — as spiritual essence."

It's made appearances in many places, from the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade, to Times Square, to the Westfield San Francisco Center, to the streets of Boston.

The installation was produced by artist Pearl Wagner and commissioned by Fox’s new animation programming ADHD.

The clouds are exactly 2.5 feet wide and will be hanging in Brookfield Place until August 29.