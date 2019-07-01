Arts
Mira Miller
Posted 5 hours ago
Postscript Toronto Fringe

Toronto is getting a pop-up patio in a downtown hockey rink

The Toronto Fringe Festival is back this summer and with it will be Toronto's largest pop-up patio called POSTCRIPT in the hockey rink at 275 Bathurst St.

Founded in 1998 with the intention of giving artists on the "fringes" a platform, the Toronto Fringe Festival has become the largest theatre festival in Ontario. 

They showcase over 150 productions in over 30 venues across downtown Toronto every July, all while doing their best to maintain their indie, grassroots values. 

From July 3 to 14, in addition to the vast array of shows, there will be free access to a lounge, an artistic hub, a community space, a full-service bar and restaurant, as well as a six-day free music festival at POSTSCRIPT.

Throughout the Fringe Festival, POSTSCRIPT will be open from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. (4 a.m. on Saturdays) and will feature free music, art installations and surprise guests.

Toronto Fringe

