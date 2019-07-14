Arts
Mira Miller
Posted 34 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto's oldest academic bookstore is closing after 40 years

Looks like you'll have to find somewhere new to buy your academic books, because after more than 40 years, the Bob Miller Book Room is closing.

The bookstore that specializes in the humanities and social sciences recently announced they'll be officially closing their doors in August, and their regulars are pretty devastated. 

BMBR is located at 180 Bloor St. West in the basement of a Yorkville building and they're known for having unique academic books that aren't available anywhere else. 

"The lease is up and business isn’t what it used to be," said owner Marlene Warnic. "The last couple of years have been quite difficult."

Warnic said customers have been extremely sweet about the news and everyone is sad to see them go. 

"We have the most amazing clientele," she said. "This was the most amazing way to make a living and it was viable for many many years, but the last five years have been more than a bit of a challenge”

Warnic said they don't have an official closing date just yet. Their lease is officially up at the end of August but they're aiming to be out by the middle of the month. 

All their books are currently on sale, with paperbacks at 50 per cent off and hardcovers at 25 per cent off. 

