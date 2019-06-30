The ROM is offering free admission on Canada Day

Free events for this Canada Day weekend seem to be endless, and now you can add another one to your list.

The Royal Ontario Museum will be offering free admission on Monday, July 1 courtesy of the Ontario government.

The deal isn't for everyone, though.

Admission will only be free for the first 500 attendees of the museum, and it's limited to one ticket per person on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Meaning, sadly, you can't ask one of your friends to stand in line and grab you a ticket.

Recipients of the deal will be given a wristband valid for the entire day, but feature exhibitions are not included.

Make sure to use the Weston Entrance on Queen’s Park, as this is where they'll be giving out the free passes.