This is the one play Drake thinks you should see in Toronto right now

Normally when Drake's in Toronto, you can find him sitting courtside at a Raptors game. But last weekend he traded sports for the stage and headed to Soul Pepper Theatre.

Drake took to instagram saying, "go see my brother in a play called The Brothers Size... it's brilliant," in a story to his 57 million followers.

Many Twitter users were shocked to see Drake at the play's Canadian premier.

Drake came to see a show about Black masculinity, queerness and brotherhood, gave it a standing ovation, met the cast backstage, stuck around to celebrate the entire team at the reception, posted about Toronto theatre to 57M followers — and I just have A LOT of respect for that. pic.twitter.com/ySkOm1NkXb — Jason Carlos (@jaarlos) May 11, 2019

The Brothers Size is a play by Tarrell Alvin McCraney, who's best known for writing the Academy Award winning film, Moonlight.

Did not expect my first IRL Drake sighting to be at a play, but I guess this is the new era of @weynimengesha at @Soulpepper. #spBrothersSize — Carly Maga (@RadioMaga) May 11, 2019

Set in the Deep South, The Brothers Size weaves together music and mythology and focuses on issues surrounding Black masculinity, queerness and brotherhood.

Wow! Thanks for joining us at the opening night of #spBrothersSize @Drake and for helping us celebrate this moving production! pic.twitter.com/XDotPCN8zR — Soulpepper Theatre Company (@Soulpepper) May 11, 2019

Not sure if it's the positive reviews the play has been receiving or Drake's surprise appearance, but tickets are selling fast. Be sure to snag your seats before The Brothers Size closes on May 26.