the brothers size toronto

This is the one play Drake thinks you should see in Toronto right now

Normally when Drake's in Toronto, you can find him sitting courtside at a Raptors game. But last weekend he traded sports for the stage and headed to Soul Pepper Theatre

Drake took to instagram saying, "go see my brother in a play called The Brothers Size... it's brilliant," in a story to his 57 million followers.

Many Twitter users were shocked to see Drake at the play's Canadian premier.

The Brothers Size is a play by Tarrell Alvin McCraney, who's best known for writing the Academy Award winning film, Moonlight.

Set in the Deep South, The Brothers Size weaves together music and mythology and focuses on issues surrounding Black masculinity, queerness and brotherhood.

Not sure if it's the positive reviews the play has been receiving or Drake's surprise appearance, but tickets are selling fast. Be sure to snag your seats before The Brothers Size closes on May 26.

Lead photo by

Soul Pepper Twitter

